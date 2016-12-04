Mississippi State and North Texas are heading to bowls with 5-7 records.

North Texas is even facing a team it already played six weeks ago.

With 80 bowl spots to fill, some postseason games ended up with odd matchups — and teams with losing records. It’s similar to last year, when there when there also weren’t enough .500 teams to fill all the spots.

North Texas faces Army in the Heart of Dallas Bowl on Dec. 27. It’s a rematch of their game at Army on Oct. 22, which North Texas won 35-18.

Mississippi State takes on Miami (Ohio) in the St. Petersburg Bowl on Dec. 26.

