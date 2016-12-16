Colorado Mines quarterback Justin Dvorak and Grand Valley State running back Marty Carter highlight The Associated Press Little All-America team , honoring the top football players in Division II, III and NAIA.

Dvorak and Carter are among nine finalists for the Harlon Trophy, given to Division II’s best player. The other finalist to make the first team was receiver Garry Brown from California (Pa.). The winner was to be announced later Friday.

Dvorak threw for 4,584 yards and 53 touchdowns this season, leading the Miners to the second round of the Division II playoffs.

Carter is the leading rusher in Division II with a Grand Valley State record 1,908 yards.

St. John’s (Minn.) linebacker Carter Hanson, who won Gagliardi Trophy as Division III’s most outstanding player, led the first-team defense.

Also on the defensive side was tackle Collin Bevins of Northwest Missouri State and cornerback Philbert Martial of North Alabama. North Alabama and Northwest Missouri State will play Saturday in Kansas City, Kansas, in the Division II playoff championship game.

Undefeated Northwest Missouri State has a total of four players on the three teams with quarterback Kyle Zimmerman on the second team and offensive lineman Chase Sherman and defensive back Kevin Berg on the third team.