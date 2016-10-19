TORONTO (AP) — Andrew Miller has been selected the MVP of the AL Championship Series after his latest splendid performance in relief helped the Cleveland Indians reach the World Series.

Miller pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings in a 3-0 win Wednesday over Toronto, capping a five-game series in which the 6-foot-7 lefty overpowered the Blue Jays. Miller had one strikeout in Game 5, increasing his series total to 14 in 7 2/3 shutout innings.

Miller was acquired from the New York Yankees in a July 31 trade — and Cleveland had an interesting idea of how to use him. Rather than restricting him to a closer role or using him only in the eighth inning, the Indians have been flexible with Miller, especially in the postseason.