CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — Phil Mickelson criticized another Ryder Cup captain in explaining why this American team at least will be prepared to play its best.

Mickelson was the catalyst for change in 2014 when he publicly questioned Tom Watson’s heavy-handed role as captain in Gleneagles in another American loss. That led to a task force that allowed for more player involvement.

Mickelson used Hal Sutton and his captaincy in 2004 as an example of players being set up for failure. He says Sutton only told him he was playing with Tiger Woods just two days before the start of the matches. Mickelson says he had to learn how to hit a different golf ball and it affected his preparations.

He says Davis Love III has them in a position to succeed at Hazeltine.