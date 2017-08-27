OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Michelle Wie was set to have surgery Sunday to remove her appendix.
Wie withdrew before the final round of the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open and was taken to Ottawa Hospital for the surgery.
“Further details on her condition will be provided when available,” her agency, IMG, said in a statement.
The 27-year-old Wie was tied for 23rd, six strokes behind leaders Mo Martin and Nicole Broch Larsen after three rounds at Ottawa Hunt.
Wie was 1-2-0 last week in the United States’ Solheim Cup victory over Europe in Iowa. Ranked 30th in the world, she tied for third in the Women’s British Open and has seven top-10 finishes this season.