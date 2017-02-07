One of basketball's most iconic dunks happened in Seattle on this day, 30 years ago. Here's a look back.

Remember that time Michael Jordan dunked from the free-throw line? It happened in Seattle 30 years ago, today.

Yep, on this day in 1987, basketball’s undisputed king took flight at the Seattle Center Coliseum (now KeyArena) during the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest, part of the All-Star Game weekend (the game was held the next day at the Kingdome).

Jordan stuck his tongue out and jogged across the hardwood, took his last step on the free-throw line and launched himself at the rim. For physics buffs out there, that’s 15 feet of flight toward a 10-foot-high basket.

The dunk would go down in basketball lore, and like the memories of the Sonics who graced the same floor, it won’t be forgotten.