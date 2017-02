One of basketball's most iconic dunks happened in Seattle on this day, 30 years ago. Here's a look back.

Remember that time Michael Jordan dunked from the free-throw line? It happened in Seattle 30 years ago, today.

Yep, on this day in 1987, basketball’s undisputed king took flight at the Seattle Center Coliseum (now¬†KeyArena) during the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest, part of the All-Star Game weekend (the game was held the next day at the Kingdome).

Jordan stuck his tongue out and jogged across the hardwood, took his last step on the free-throw line and launched himself at the rim. For physics buffs out there, that’s 15 feet of flight toward a 10-foot-high basket.

The dunk would go down in basketball lore, and like the memories of the Sonics who graced the same floor, it won’t be forgotten.