DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out of Sunday’s playoff game at Pittsburgh, and backup Matt Moore will start for the fourth week in a row.

The Dolphins determined Tannehill isn’t ready to return from a sprained left knee he suffered in Week 14. The decision to rule him out came before Thursday’s practice.

Moore, a 10th-year pro, is 2-1 as Tannehill’s replacement and will make his first career postseason start. Moore has eight touchdown passes, three interceptions and a quarterback rating of 105.6, which is higher than Tannehill’s career-best 93.5 this year.

Tannehill hadn’t missed a game in five NFL seasons until he was sidelined against the Arizona Cardinals. He’s never played in the postseason, and the playoff game will be Miami’s first since 2008.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine . His work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/steven-wine