NEW YORK (AP) — Tim Tebow will test his baseball skills against some of the game’s premier prospects.

The New York Mets say they are sending Tebow to the Arizona Fall League after cutting short their instructional league Tuesday because Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency with Hurricane Matthew approaching.

Tebow, the former NFL quarterback and 2007 Heisman Trophy winner, is scheduled to report Sunday and play for the Scottsdale Scorpions. Opening day is next Tuesday in the Arizona Fall League, a competitive proving ground and development opportunity for promising minor leaguers. Among his teammates will be Yankees first baseman Greg Bird, who hit 11 major league homers last year.

Tebow embarked on a professional baseball career last month when he signed a minor league contract with the Mets. The 29-year-old outfielder was sent to their instructional league in Port St. Lucie, Florida, and homered on the first pitch he saw in a competitive game.