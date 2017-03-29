NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets reliever Jeurys Familia has accepted a 15-game suspension without pay under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.
MLB announced the suspension Wednesday, and Familia has agreed not to appeal.
The suspension stems from Familia’s Oct. 31 arrest on a simple assault charge. Prosecutors later dropped charges.
Familia’s suspension will begin on opening day. He is eligible to continue to participate in all spring training and exhibition games and activities leading up to opening day.
