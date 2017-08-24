NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto dislocated his left shoulder Thursday, collapsing and writhing in pain after swinging at a pitch.
The All-Star slugger was hurt in the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, yet another blow to a team beset by injuries all season and now out of contention.
With two out and runners on first and second, Conforto swung through a 95 mph fastball by Robbie Ray. Conforto instantly collapsed and grabbed his shoulder. He stayed down for about 40 seconds before being helped to his feet by manager Terry Collins, trainer Ray Ramirez and a member of the coaching staff.
Brandon Nimmo replaced Conforto and was called out on strikes. Arizona was ahead 2-1 at the time.
Most Read Stories
- Please go fishing, Washington state says after farmed Atlantic salmon escape broken net
- Thanks to Amazon, Seattle is now America’s biggest company town
- What caused Seattle-based crab boat to sink with 6 aboard? Coast Guard hoping to find out
- Seattle-based crab boat found on Bering Sea bottom; lost since February with crew of 6
- Amazon’s new Bellevue bookstore shows brick-and-mortar ramp-up
Conforto is batting .279 with 27 home runs and 68 RBIs.