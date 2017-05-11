NEW YORK (AP) — Mets closer Jeurys Familia has an arterial blood clot in his right shoulder that might require surgery.
The Mets say in a statement Thursday the 27-year-old right-hander will be examined by Dr. Robert Thompson in St. Louis on Friday. Thompson treated starter Matt Harvey last year when he had thoracic outlet syndrome.
The diagnosis was revealed a day after Familia gave up four runs while getting just one out in the ninth inning of a loss to San Francisco. He was pitching for a third straight day.
In 2012, Mets pitcher Dillon Gee had surgery to remove a blood clot from his arm and missed the rest of the season.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon creating a place for hundreds of homeless on its shiny new Seattle campus WATCH
- Did you feel that? Small earthquake off Whidbey Island shakes region after Bremerton swarm
- New in town? 10 do’s and don’ts for your Seattle summer
- Silence on Mayor Ed Murray sent a loud message | Danny Westneat
- Boeing grounds 737 MAX planes over quality issue with engine
Familia has made just 11 appearances this year after serving a 15-game suspension to start the season for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.