CHICAGO (AP) — Midfielder Megan Rapinoe has been left off the U.S. roster for a training camp ahead of the SheBelieves Cup tournament.

Midfielder/forward Kealia Ohai also was not among the 25 players announced Wednesday by coach Jill Ellis. Ohai made her debut with the national team last year, appearing in three matches.

The 31-year-old Rapinoe is a veteran of the last two World Cups but tore her right anterior cruciate ligament in December 2015 and didn’t return until the Olympics last August.

Four players on the roster have not played for the senior national team: goalkeeper Jane Campbell and midfielders Sarah Killion, Rose Lavelle and Brianna Pinto.

Carli Lloyd, the reigning FIFA Women’s Player of the Year, and Alex Morgan, who is currently playing in France with Lyon, are among the veterans on the roster.

The team will train in Orlando, Florida, starting on Feb. 20. The U.S. plays Germany on March 1 at Chester, Pennsylvania; England three days later at Harrison, New Jersey, and France on March 7 at Washington, D.C.

“There will be no better test than opening against Germany, so we will need to have a laser focus as soon as we land in Orlando,” Ellis said in a statement. “As our players have not yet returned to their clubs, they have been training in their independent environments, so playing as much 11-v-11 situations will again be critical during these few days.”

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Jane Campbell (Houston), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago)

Defenders: Julie Johnston (Chicago), Meghan Klingenberg (Portland), Ali Krieger (Orlando), Kelley O’Hara (Sky Blue), Becky Sauerbrunn (Kansas City), Casey Short (Chicago), Emily Sonnett (Portland)

Midfielders: Morgan Brian (Houston), Tobin Heath (Portland), Lindsey Horan (Portland), Sarah Killion (Sky Blue), Rose Lavelle (Boston), Carli Lloyd (Houston), Allie Long (Portland), Samantha Mewis (North Carolina), Brianna Pinto (Capital Area Soccer League)

Forwards: Crystal Dunn (Chelsea, England), Alex Morgan (Lyon, France), Christen Press (Chicago), Mallory Pugh (UCLA), Amy Rodriguez (Kansas City), Lynn Williams (North Carolina)