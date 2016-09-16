Here is the latest catch information for Columbia River in the MacNary area by state Fish and Wildlife biologist Paul Hoffarth of Pasco:

With the cooler weather and cooling water temperatures the fishing effort picked up in the McNary forebay area for both salmon and steelhead.

This past week state Fish and Wildlife staff interviewed 87 anglers from 44 boats along with 52 bank anglers fishing for steelhead/salmon between McNary Dam and the Wallula Junction. One hatchery steelhead and two chinook jacks were harvested. One wild steelhead and two small coho were released.

There have been an estimated 737 angler trips for steelhead/salmon in the McNary area through Sept. 11. Based on the data collected, only 3 hatchery steelhead and 6 chinook jacks have been harvested between Aug. 1 and Sept. 11.

Chinook and steelhead passage through the fish ladders at McNary have increased dramatically over the past week and water temperatures are cooling. Fishing should begin to improve over the next couple of weeks.