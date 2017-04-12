WOKING, England (AP) — McLaren says Fernando Alonso will race for the team at the Indianapolis 500 and miss the Monaco Grand Prix.
McLaren will be racing in the famous race in the United States for the first time in 38 years.
The Indy 500 and the Monaco GP both take place on May 28.
McLaren says the Monaco GP will be the only Formula One race Alonso will miss. The British-based team hasn’t announced who will replace Alonso for the race.
