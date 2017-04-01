Two-time NBA scoring champion Tracy McGrady, Kansas coach Bill Self, former Chicago Bulls executive Jerry Krause and former UConn star Rebecca Lobo are part of this year’s Basketball Hall of Fame class.
The Hall of Fame announced the 11-person class Saturday on Twitter.
McGrady was a seven-time NBA All-Star who played 15 years in the league. Self is one of six coaches to lead three different schools to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight. Lobo starred for the Huskies when they won a national championship in 1995 following an undefeated season.
Krause, who died last month, was the general manager during the Chicago Bulls’ dynasty in the 1990s.
Others in the class include Notre Dame women’s coach Muffet McGraw and Texas high school coach Robert Hughes.
