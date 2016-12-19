STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey will skip the Sun Bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft.
McCaffrey announced the decision on his Twitter feed Monday. No. 16 Stanford plays North Carolina on Dec. 30 in El Paso, Texas.
McCaffrey is the second prominent player to make such a decision. LSU running back Leonard Fournette has said he will not play in the Citrus Bowl to focus on the draft.
McCaffrey said last month he would be skipping his senior season. He was the Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2015 as a sophomore when he set the NCAA record for all-purpose yards in a season.
