LAS VEGAS (AP) — Conor McGregor’s improbable challenge of Floyd Mayweather Jr. was a box-office smash.
There between 4 million and 5 million pay-per-view sales. An estimated 50 million people watched in the United States alone.
According to preliminary numbers compiled by Showtime PPV, the fight threatens the 4.6 million benchmark set by Mayweather’s 2015 fight with Manny Pacquiao. At $99.95 a buy, the fight is tracking to generate more than $450 million in television revenue, much of which will be shared by the two fighters.
Estimates vary but if an average of 10 people watched each pay-per-view Saturday night the total audience would be in the 50 million range — or about 1 in 6 Americans.
Mayweather estimated after the fight he would make $300 million to $50 million. McGregor said his take would be about $100 million. Mayweather stopped McGregor in the 10th round.