COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — In the end, the Ohio State Buckeyes’ youth and inexperience was exploited by Clemson in the desert.
On the bright side, most of the team that reached the College Football Playoff with only six returning starters will be back next year, likely including quarterback J.T. Barrett.
Barrett struggled and the play-calling was suspect on Saturday night as Ohio State was routed by Deshaun Watson and Clemson 31-0. The running game was shut down, and the only reason the beating wasn’t worse was because of a tough Buckeyes defense.
Barrett said after the game it would be “really hard” to walk away after such a loss.
The Buckeyes could be dinged by some players leaving early for the NFL again but likely will be a preseason top 5 pick and make another strong run for the playoff in 2017.
