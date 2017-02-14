JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Beards are back for the Miami Marlins.
The team has lifted its prohibition on facial hair after one season. The ban was adopted after Don Mattingly was hired as manager before the 2016 season.
Speaking Tuesday before the first workout for pitchers and catchers, Mattingly said he reviewed the facial hair policy with owner Jeffrey Loria, and they decided to reverse it. Mattingly said he decided facial hair isn’t a big deal, and the most important thing is that his players prepare and play the game right.
Last season’s ban was new for Mattingly. The Dodgers allowed facial hair when Mattingly was their manager for five seasons, and he wore a mustache when he was an All-Star first baseman for the Yankees.
Most Read Stories
- Disappearance of Seattle-based crab boat, crew a ‘mystery’
- Falsified papers, sloppy work led FAA to fine Boeing
- Debris, buoys found in continuing search for Seattle-based crab boat with 6 aboard
- It’s time to let friend know you can’t tolerate his wife | Dear Carolyn
- ‘Help me kill my wife,’ Monroe man accidentally texts to his former boss
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.