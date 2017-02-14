JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Beards are back for the Miami Marlins.

The team has lifted its prohibition on facial hair after one season. The ban was adopted after Don Mattingly was hired as manager before the 2016 season.

Speaking Tuesday before the first workout for pitchers and catchers, Mattingly said he reviewed the facial hair policy with owner Jeffrey Loria, and they decided to reverse it. Mattingly said he decided facial hair isn’t a big deal, and the most important thing is that his players prepare and play the game right.

Last season’s ban was new for Mattingly. The Dodgers allowed facial hair when Mattingly was their manager for five seasons, and he wore a mustache when he was an All-Star first baseman for the Yankees.