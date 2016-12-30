MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Orange Bowl started with a stumble by Florida State mascot Renegade.

The horse fell during the pregame ceremony Friday with Indian warrior Osceola aboard. Osceola was about to plant his flaming spear in the turf when Renegade began to backpedal awkwardly and went down on his side as the crowd gasped.

Renegade and Osceola quickly rose to their feet. Osceola stuck with school tradition by sticking his spear before climbing back on the Appaloosa and riding off the field.

The mishap at the 30-yard line occurred as the Seminoles took the field, with the Michigan Wolverines waiting in their tunnel.

“Never seen this happen before,” former Florida State quarterback Danny Kanell tweeted. “Let’s hope the offense executes better.”

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh had raved earlier in the month about Renegade.

“One of those great traditions,” Harbaugh said. “Renegade, the war horse. The spear. … This is as close as I’ve ever been to that. I’m very much excited about that.”

