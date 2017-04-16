MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins’ Dan Straily and Jarlin Garcia have combined hold the New York Mets hitless through six innings Sunday.
Straily, who entered with a 7.56 ERA in his first two starts, walked five and struck out five in 5 1/3 innings. He was removed after consecutive walks to Neil Walker and Yoenis Cespedes,
Straily threw just 50 of 93 pitched for strikes.
Garcia entered with consecutive left-handed hitters due up, and he retired Jay Bruce and Lucas Duda on flyouts.
Most Read Stories
- IDs released of men killed in Seattle, Burien, Federal Way and Renton this week
- Husband needs to know that relationship is crumbling under his excessive weight | Dear Carolyn
- Sister of NBA star Isaiah Thomas is killed in I-5 crash
- Will the last middle-class person leaving Seattle turn out the lights? | FYI Guy
- Seattle Tax March, Black Lives Matter protests make their way through downtown VIEW
Left fielder Marcell Ozuna leaped and hung on to the top of the left-field wall to catch a fly ball hit by Wilmer Flores in the fifth inning. Flores slammed his batting helmet into his leg while Ozuna flashed a big smile to his teammates. Ozuna received a big hug from Strailey in the dugout in between innings.
Miami led 1-0 going to the bottom of the sixth.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.