Mike Zunino homered in his first game back with the Tacoma Rainiers, who rolled to an 11-8 victory over the New Orleans Baby Cakes on Tuesday night at Cheney Stadium.
TACOMA — Mike Zunino homered in his first game back with the Tacoma Rainiers, who rolled to an 11-8 victory over the New Orleans Baby Cakes on Tuesday night at Cheney Stadium.
After falling behind 2-0, Tacoma took control of the game with a six-run third inning that was highlighted by two-run singles from Boog Powell and Daniel Vogelbach.
Andrew Moore got the win for the Rainiers in his first game with Tacoma after being promoted from Class AA.
Moore allowed three runs in 52/3 innings on three hits and a walk. He struck out five.
Most Read Stories
- Large Seattle ‘oasis’ up for sale as market clamors for rare home-building sites
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray won’t seek second term: ‘It tears me to pieces to step away’ WATCH
- Seattle police officer charged in large coast-to-coast pot-smuggling operation
- Tech bubble is quietly bursting with overvalued ‘unicorn’ startups
- Another challenger emerges as rumors persist that Seattle Mayor Ed Murray will leave race
Tacoma had 14 hits, including at least one from each starter. New Orleans scored four runs in the ninth inning, all with two outs but the Rainiers hung on.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.