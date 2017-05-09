Mike Zunino homered in his first game back with the Tacoma Rainiers, who rolled to an 11-8 victory over the New Orleans Baby Cakes on Tuesday night at Cheney Stadium.

After falling behind 2-0, Tacoma took control of the game with a six-run third inning that was highlighted by two-run singles from Boog Powell and Daniel Vogelbach.

Andrew Moore got the win for the Rainiers in his first game with Tacoma after being promoted from Class AA.

Moore allowed three runs in 52/3 innings on three hits and a walk. He struck out five.

Tacoma had 14 hits, including at least one from each starter. New Orleans scored four runs in the ninth inning, all with two outs but the Rainiers hung on.