Yovani Gallardo paused for a moment to look around at teammates in the Mariners’ clubhouse. Three days into spring training, he was feeling relaxed and content. He was healthy. He was preparing for the upcoming season under normal circumstances.

PEORIA, Ariz. – Yovani Gallardo paused for a moment to look around at teammates in the Mariners’ clubhouse after Friday’s workout. Three days into spring training, he was feeling relaxed and content. He was healthy. He was preparing for the upcoming season under normal circumstances. And he was on a team, with a spot in the starting rotation.

“I know I’m part of a club,” he said. “It feels good.”

A year ago at this time, Gallardo sat at home in Fort Worth, Texas, wondering if he would have a job and a team to pitch for in 2016.

While his fellow pitchers around baseball participated in the first week of spring training, going through pitchers’ fielding practice, continuing their throwing programs and throwing their first bullpens, Gallardo could only wait, wonder and work out on his own.

As a free agent with a qualifying offer attached to him, the conditions around signing a contract became complicated. Any team that inked him to a deal would lose its first-round draft pick.

So despite having a solid 2015 season — posting a 13-11 record with a 3.42 earned-run average in 33 starts with the Texas Rangers — Gallardo still hadn’t signed a contract for the upcoming season and beyond.

A deal finally came together just over a week into spring training with the Orioles. Gallardo originally agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract with Baltimore, but concerns over his shoulder during his physical arose. With no other option but sitting out, the contract was renegotiated to a two-year deal with an option for a third year.

It was a bad start to what would be one of his most frustrating seasons.

“I showed up a week late and I think maybe rushed some things trying to catch up,” Gallardo admitted. “I fell behind everyone else.”

While warming up for his fourth start of the season, Gallardo felt tightness in his shoulder while warming up. He pitched two innings and had to be removed from the game. He went on the disabled list with biceps tendinitis and didn’t return until June 18.

“It’s something I dealt with,” he said. “I tried to pitch through it.”

Gallardo returned from the disabled list and finished the season. It yielded less-than-expected results. He posted a 6-8 record with a 5.42 ERA in 23 starts. In 118 innings, he struck out 85 batters with 61 walks. It was the first time since 2008 he didn’t make at least 30 starts in a season.

Mariners calendar Tuesday: Pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Peoria, Ariz. Sunday: First full-squad workout. Feb. 25: Mariners’ spring-training opener, vs. San Diego, 12:10 p.m. April 3: Mariners’ season opener, at Houston April 10: Mariners’ home opener, vs. Houston

The Mariners acquired Gallardo from the Orioles along with cash in exchange for outfielder Seth Smith. In search of an experienced starter to fill out the back of the rotation, Seattle decided to take a chance on Gallardo returning to his 2015 form.

Gallardo believes he will rebound. He changed his offseason routine, adding all of the rehabilitation exercises he used for his shoulder on the disabled list into his daily work.

“I wanted to strengthen the area around my shoulder and eliminate any issues,” he said. “I feel stronger there this year.”

Gallardo threw his first bullpen session Thursday with the rest of the rotation. General manager Jerry Dipoto came away impressed with the first outing.

“He was painting the corners,” he said.

It felt different to Gallardo. He started his throwing program earlier in the offseason in preparation for possibly pitching in the World Baseball Classic. And with the increased shoulder exercises, there was a noticeable difference from his first bullpen last year.

“It felt really good,” he said. “I was really focused this offseason on getting stronger. And I felt it. Obviously that first bullpen is a pretty good sign that gives you a good idea of where your stuff is at. You just try to build off that. And have a better bullpen each time.”

While he is slated to be a starter for Mexico in the WBC, the team’s manager, Edgar Gonzalez, hasn’t announced his rotation for the three games of pool play in Jalisco, Mexico.

“I haven’t heard anything as of right now,” Gallardo said. “Hopefully, they give me a heads-up in the next few days. I threw yesterday and it felt good. Now it’s just a matter of figuring when that start will be and then work back off that.”