The Mariners had a chance for another come-from-behind win but they ultimately lost 6-4 to the Yankees in front of 38,503 at Safeco Field.

One Seattle pitcher at a time, the Yankees’ offense continued to find ways to score off the Mariners, first with home runs and then with base hits and walks.

Emilio Pagan, who pitched the final three innings for the Mariners on Sunday, held the New York scoreless. But even the best pitching cannot pull a team back into the lead if it’s down. The offense must contribute, too, and Seattle’s could not do so in the final innings.

Before the ninth inning, Seattle had gone four innings without a base hit. The Mariners had two in the ninth, from Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager, but neither of those turned into runs, and the game ended on a strikeout from Ben Gamel, the former Yankee.

Aaron Judge, the Yankees’ 6-foot-7 slugger who leads the American League in home runs, finished the day with no hits. But the rest of the Yankees’ offense made up for it.

After thriving as a reliever for the last month, Yovani Gallardo started the game for the Mariners, his first start since June 17. In nearly every game he’s pitched since his major-league debut in 2007, Gallardo has been a starter. But after a rough June, where he allowed five runs in three of his four starts, Gallardo was taken out of the starting rotation until Sunday.

Against the Yankees, Gallardo wasn’t dominant, but he was decent. He allowed home runs from Brett Gardner and Didi Gregorius in the first two innings, and he almost gave up a third, but Judge barely missed the fence in the first inning. Still, Gallardo was able to keep the game within reach for the Mariners, who climbed into the lead in the fourth inning.

Gregorius, a left-handed hitter, hit his second homer of the day in the fourth, and when Gregorius’ turn in the lineup came around again to start the sixth inning, the Mariners replaced Gallardo with lefty James Pazos.

Pazos contained Gregorius, forcing a ground out. But Pazos’ day went downhill after that. In the ⅓ inning he pitched, Pazos allowed two hits, two walks and three runs, handing the lead back over to the Yankees. The Mariners handed pitching duties over to Tony Zych, who finished the sixth inning.

After a quiet first three innings with only one hit, the Mariners’ offense emerged in the fourth inning, producing four runs.

With the bases loaded, Gamel singled to score Danny Valencia and Robinson Cano. The next batter, Guillermo Heredia, doubled and scored Gamel and Nelson Cruz. Suddenly, Seattle had the lead, a lead that was erased in the sixth.

With his base hit, Gamel extended his hitting streak to 10 games. Earlier in the season, Gamel recorded a 15-game hitting streak.

The fourth inning stood as Seattle’s lone offensive spark of the day, and it wasn’t enough to match the Yankees’ sustained offensive success.