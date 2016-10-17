The Mariners have released their "Season in Review" publication for their minor league system. It's a comprehensive guide filled with notes, stats and other information for the organization's prospects and farm teams.

It was record-setting year for the Mariners’ minor league system under the leadership of Andy McKay, the team’s new director of player development. An emphasis on winning games resulted in all of the minor league affiliates participating in the postseason. The Mariners’ baseball information staff released its annual “Season in Review” for the minor league system. It’s has team and player notes for every affiliate as well as top performers.

You can download it here … 2016-MiLB-Season-Review