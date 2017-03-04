The exodus for the World Baseball Classic began on Saturday afternoon in the late innings of the Mariners’ 4-3 win over the Rockies at Salt River Fields.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The exodus for the World Baseball Classic began on Saturday afternoon in the late innings of the Mariners’ 4-3 win over the Rockies at Salt River Fields.

Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz and Jean Segura all exited the game after the sixth inning. The trio of friends that represent the Mariners’ Nos. 2, 3 and 4 hitters needed to prepare for their upcoming flight that will take them to Florida, where the Dominican Republic team will train to defend its WBC title.

“Yeah, I’m going to miss them,” admitted center fielder Leonys Martin. “They are lucky to get to go and represent their country.”

Said Cruz, jokingly: “But we aren’t going to miss you!”

They won’t be the only ones being missed. Pitchers Felix Hernandez (Venezuela), Edwin Diaz (Puerto Rico), Yovani Gallardo (Mexico) and Pat Venditte (Italy), catcher Sebastian Valle (Mexico) and outfielder Tyler O’Neill (Canada) will also exit camp in the coming days.

O’Neill also played on Saturday and then was headed for Florida, where Canada will work out at the Yankees’ complex in Tampa.

Canada and the Dominican Republic will meet in the opening game in Pool C play at Marlins Stadium on Thursday.

“I’m pumped,” he said. “Any time I can get to wear Canada across my chest and represent my country, I’m going to be there.”

Gallardo pitched three scoreless innings on Saturday against the Rockies. He’s scheduled to start the opening game of Pool D on Thursday against Italy. Gallardo will head across the Peoria Sports Complex to the Padres’ side, where the Mexican team will practice before embarking to Jalisco, Mexico, for pool play.

Born and raised in Fort Worth, Texas, Gallardo has never pitched in Mexico.

“I’ve never had that opportunity,” he said. “I’m pretty excited, especially in a tournament that important to have that opportunity to pitch in Mexico for the first time. I’m maybe a little nervous being the first time. But I think that’s normal.”

Hernandez, Venditte and Diaz will all pitch in Sunday’s Cactus League games. Their respective countries are practicing at various complexes in Arizona, which makes it easier for them to join their teams for workouts.

Hernandez is slated to start the opening game for Venezuela on Friday against Puerto Rico in a big showdown. Diaz also confirmed that he will pitch in that game.

“I’m going to be yelling at Felix from the bullpen,” he said.

For manager Scott Servais, the prospect of losing so many players, specifically five key contributors, can lead to some anxiety. The unknown of what may transpire is not easy to deal with, and Servais said that feeling is “disheartening.”

Servais has known this day was coming. But it doesn’t make it easier to not have them in camp. And it won’t stop him from worrying about something happening to one of the players.

“Not get hurt, that’s what I want them get out of it,” Servais joked. “No, I want the guys to obviously play well. Cano and Cruz, I assume will be in the lineup every day for the Dominican Republic, so they are going to get their at-bats in a very competitive situation, which is fine. I think the pitchers — careful of their pitch counts. You don’t want anyone to take one off their shin or anything like that. It’s more the health thing.”

His message to his players that are leaving?

“The one thing I can say to the guys in the WBC is have fun, enjoy yourself and don’t get hurt, because we got a big year ahead of us,” he said.

Notes

• Infielder Michael Freeman, whom the Mariners designated for assignment on Wednesday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Class AAA Tacoma. Freeman will return to the Mariners’ MLB camp as a non-roster invitee.

The Mariners were hoping Freeman would remain in the organization. They needed his spot on the 40-man roster when they acquired Chase De Jong from the Dodgers in a trade.

“Really happy about that,” Servais said. “We did not want to lose him. I know he was on eggshells a little bit. It’s kind of a double-edged sword. You want to be claimed because you want everybody to want you, but I think he feels comfortable here.”

• A day after his second bullpen session of the spring, right-hander Tony Zych (shoulder) felt strong. The plan is for him to throw possibly one more bullpen, a live batting practice session and maybe a simulated game before being inserted into Cactus League play.

“He hasn’t pitched much,” Servais said. “It’s going to be a while. We aren’t in any rush to get him in a game.”

• Right-hander Steve Cishek (hip) played catch on back-to-back days for the first time and came out of it well a day later. Cishek’s progression is still in the early stages.

“He’s going to need to get some arm strength built up before he gets on a mound,” Servais said. “Cishek, it will be toward the end of camp before he gets in a game.”