With Safeco naming-rights deal coming to an end, what should the Mariners' home be called next? We asked, and you answered.

Safeco Insurance has decided to not extend its naming rights agreement for the stadium following the 2018 season, the Mariners announced Tuesday. The name has been in place since the stadium’s genesis in 1999, but that will soon change.

Adjusting to a new name will likely take some time, finding the right name will be key. With a slew of high-profile companies based in Seattle, it wouldn’t be shocking to see “Amazon Field” atop the left-field bleachers in the coming years. Heck, we could get a little more creative and call it “Starbucks Grounds.”

So, what should the Mariners’ home be called next? We asked, and you answered.

Twitter user @Twilllllson wants to keep the local theme alive by calling the stadium “Soundgarden,” while Andrew (@agtk) wants the Mariners to get nostalgic by naming it “Dave Neihaus Memorial Field.” Facebook user Ginny suggests keeping it simple, by calling it “Mariners Field.”

Here’s a sampling of what you suggested.

We want to hear what you think the Mariners' home should be called next. Starbucks Grounds? Amazon Field? We'll post the best answers later. pic.twitter.com/DpAuuMtkgN — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) June 13, 2017

Dave Neihaus Memorial Field at the Kirkland Signature Stadium — Andrew TK (@agtk) June 13, 2017

Nintendo Field. Nicknamed, The Console — chris mitchell (@topherJmitchell) June 13, 2017



