Do the Mariners have the best middle infield in baseball? The numbers say they do.

Jerry Dipoto and the Mariners shook up the baseball world Wednesday night, trading away Taijuan Walker and Ketel Marte in a five-player deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks that netted Seattle star shortstop Jean Segura.

Segura slots into an already potent Mariners lineup, but also offers an upgrade on defense. With perennial MVP candidate Robinson Cano already manning the right side of the M’s infield, we decided to take a look at how a Segura-Cano combo stacks up among baseball’s best middle infields.

Here’s a glance at the numbers:

Mariners:

2B Robinson Cano:.298 AVG / .350 OBP / .533 SLG / 39 HR / 103 RBI / 7.3 WAR

SS Jean Segura:.319 AVG / .368 OBP / .499 SLG / 20 HR / 64 RBI / 5.7 WAR

Combined WAR: 13

Astros:

2B Jose Altuve: .338 AVG / .396 OBP / .531 SLG / 24 HR / 96 RBI / 7.7 WAR

SS Carlos Correa: .274 AVG / .361 OBP / .451 SLG / 20 HR / 96 RBI / 4.1 WAR

Combined WAR: 11.8

Indians:

2B Jason Kipnis: .275 AVG / .343 OBP / .469 SLG / 23 HR / 82 RBI / 4.1 WAR

SS Francisco Lindor: .301 AVG / .358 OBP / .435 SLG / 15 HR / 8 RBI / 5.7 WAR

Combined WAR: 9.8

Red Sox:

2B Dustin Pedroia: 318 AVG / .376 OBP / . 449 SLG / 15 HR / 74 RBI / 5.6 WAR

SS Xander Bogaerts: .294 AVG / .356 OBP / .446 SLG / 21 HR / 89 RBI / 3.7 WAR

Combined WAR: 9.3

Cubs:

2B Javier Baez: .273 AVG / .314 OBP / .423 SLG / 14 HR / 59 RBI / 3.4 WAR

SS Addison Russell: .238 AVG / .321 OBP / .417 SLG / 21 HR / 95 RBI / 4.3 WAR

Combined WAR: 7.7

Rangers:

2B Rougned Odor: .271 AVG / .296 OBP / .502 SLG / 33 HR / 88 RBI / 2.4 WAR

SS Elvis Andrus: .302 AVG / .362 OBP / .439 SLG / 8 HR / 69 RBI 3.7 WAR

Combined WAR: 6.1

Giants:

2B Joe Panik: .239 AVG / .315 OBP / .379 SLG / 10 HR / 62 RBI / 1.1 WAR

SS Brandon Crawford: .275 AVG / .342 OBP / .430 SLG / 12 HR / 84 RBI / 4.5 WAR

Combined WAR: 5.6