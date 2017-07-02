Right-hander reliever Max Povse was optioned to Class AAA Tacoma to make room for Powell.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The bruised right knee of Nelson Cruz won’t force him to the 10-day disabled list — at least not yet — but it did force the Mariners to make a roster move to supplement their short-handed bench.

With Cruz’s availability determined on a day-to-day basis, Seattle recalled outfielder Boog Powell from Class AAA Tacoma on Sunday morning for an extra position player. Powell was inserted into the starting lineup in Cruz’s designated hitter spot for the series finale against the Angels, batting ninth.

“With Nelson being dinged a little bit and not quite knowing how quickly he is going to be back, obviously we need another position player,” Servais said pregame. “Boog has been swinging the bat very well in Triple A. He’s probably been one of their hottest guys. We’ll fire him in there today and hopefully he can spark us.”

In his last 10 games with Tacoma, Powell is hitting .474 with two homers, six RBI and 10 runs scored. This season he’s hitting .331 with a .426 on-base percentage, eight doubles, a triple, three homers and 20 RBI in 41 games with the Rainiers.

While that production in Tacoma is solid, the absence of Cruz in the lineup is glaring, even with his struggles of late. Cruz injured the knee sliding into second in his first at-bat on Saturday night. He was removed from the game and later checked by the Angels’ team doctor after the game. Preliminary tests revealed no structural damage. Cruz is expected to meet with Mariners’ team orthopedist — Dr. Edward Khalfayan — on Monday. He may undergo additional tests to check on the knee.

“He’s sore,” Servais said. “It’s tender today. I saw him get on the bus and seen him limping around here. I’m hoping it’s just a day or two. All the structural stuff, the big stuff, is fine. It’s hard not having him in our lineup. We have a different look to our team when he’s not there. They do too when Mike Trout isn’t in there. Everyone has to deal with it. Hopefully, it’s just a couple of days.”

To make room for Powell on the 25-man roster, right-handed reliever Max Povse was optioned to Class AAA Tacoma. Povse pitched two scoreless innings the Mariners’ 10-0 win over the Angels on Friday. He made just two appearances since being called up. He’ll go back to Tacoma and continue to work as a reliever.

“I saw some things I really like,” Servais said. “Obviously the size, stature and downhill plane with the fastball are very good. His inconsistency with his breaking ball frustrated him a little bit. That’s part of the adrenaline going and you start rushing down the mound. You saw his arm dragging a little bit. It was good experience for him and understand how the whole things works and the routine.”