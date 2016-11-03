With Chicago's winless streak over, the Mariners spring to the top of the list of most notable title droughts in baseball.

The Cubs’ title drought is over, maybe you heard. Chicago set the sports world ablaze with jubilation and cheer as one of the saddest sports franchises in sports finally found its moment of glory after an epic extra-inning win over the Indians in Game 7.

Scenes of champagne-drenched elation over the Cubs’ first World Series title in 108 years likely made Mariners fans think: when will Seattle get to fly its own “W”?

With Chicago’s winless streak over, the Mariners spring to the top of the list of most notable title droughts in baseball.

The Mariners, who originated in 1977, are one of two teams to never reach the World Series — with the other being Washington, whose franchise began as the Expos in 1969 before relocating to D.C. as the Nationals in 2005. Seattle’s 40 seasons without a World Series title ranks seventh among MLB teams, with Cleveland’s 68-year drought taking over the top spot, followed by Texas, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego, Washington and Seattle, respectively.

The M’s just missed the playoffs in 2016, finishing with an 86-76 record — three games behind Toronto for a wild card spot. With a nucleus of All-Star talent including Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz, Kyle Seager and talented arms led by Felix Hernandez, James Paxton and Hisashi Iwakuma, Seattle looks ahead to 2017 with optimism — and Vegas agrees.

The opening 2017 World Series odds have the M’s chances to win it all at 25-1, tied for the seventh-best odds in baseball. The Cubs, of course, enter next season as the heavy favorites with 7-2 odds to repeat, while the Red Sox and Dodgers are close behind at 9-1.

Will Seattle have its own streak snapped next season? Chances still are slim, but there’s reason for M’s fans to believe. Young fans can only hope they don’t have to wait as long as this 81-year-old Cubs fan had to wait to witness a championship.