PEORIA, Ariz. — If you’re looking for a Mariner with more home runs than Mike Zunino this spring, you’re not going to find one. If you’re looking for a Mariner with more doubles than Zunino this spring, you’re not going to find that, either.

The catcher’s stat line through seven games (.353, three home runs, three doubles, six RBI) jumps off the page the way fastballs have been jumping off his bat. It looks just like … well, it looks just like 2015.

You remember that spring, right? It’s when Zunino lambasted the Cactus league for five weeks, hitting .352 with seven home runs and six doubles in 21 games. He made All-Stars such as Nelson Cruz and Robinson Cano look average by comparison and created a preseason buzz appropriate for a player taken No. 3 overall in the draft three years earlier.

But then came this pesky little tradition known as the regular season, during which Zunino hit .174 over the course of 386 plate appearances. So with the 25-year-old in the midst of another marvelous March, the question has to be asked: Is there anything suggesting it will translate to the regular season this time?

“No. There’s nothing to tell me that. When opening day starts, things change a little bit. Obviously pitching gets a lot better,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “You’re hoping guys just feel good physically when we get ready to tee it up on April 3, and mentally, and I think he’s in a really good place in both of those areas right now. But I wish I could tell you, ‘Yeah,’ but I’d be lying. You don’t know.”

It’s important to note that Servais wasn’t dissing Zunino with that response. He praised his power, defense and confidence earlier in the interview and generally has been high on Mike.

But he also is being realistic. The preseason rarely foreshadows. Clayton Kershaw’s ERA was 1.77 the year he won National League Cy Young and MVP honors. It was 9.20 that spring.

Still, if you want to be optimistic about Zunino’s 2017, there is evidence to support your outlook. By his account, his swing is cured of its multiple personalities and now has a distinct identity.

He trusts it. He isn’t constantly tinkering with his mechanics like he used to, and as a result, his mind is clearer when he steps to the plate.

“This is by far the first spring where I can be myself and know who I am as a hitter without having to revamp something or make drastic changes week to week or day to day,” Zunino said. “I don’t have that ‘searching’ feeling.”

In other words, when Zunino takes an at-bat these days, he is primarily focused on timing and getting a feel for the pitcher. He isn’t thinking about his hands, path, hip rotation or any other aspect to his swing that once cluttered his head.

Much of this is due to the work he put in with Scott Brosius — Zunino’s hitting coach in Class AAA Tacoma last year — who simplified his swing and convinced him to relax. There’s a term in psychology called maladaptive perfectionism, which is characterized by one’s impossible standard causing regression. Brosius taught Zunino the difference between practicing and worrying.

And with that in mind, Brosius doesn’t seem particularly worried that his pupil will suffer another drop-off when the regular season starts.

“When you look at the quality of (Zunino’s) at-bats (in spring training), there are things that you can easily say are going to translate.” Brosius said. “I saw it last year, too. This is what he did for a good chunk in Triple-A last year, and he did it for a good chunk when he got up to the big leagues. It’s there … what he’s doing now can definitely carry over.”

Zunino hit .286 with 17 home runs in 79 games for Tacoma last year. He hit .207 with 12 home runs in 55 games for the Mariners. He also happens to be one of the best defensive catchers in the game and could be a perennial All-Star if his bat ever catches up to his glove and arm.

But we’ve known that for a while.

What we don’t know is whether that offensive breakthrough will ever come. If it does, the Mariners could very well go from playoff contenders to playoff participants.

So fans probably are fretting over the future of Zunino’s swing. And they’re probably also hoping Zunino is not.