The two players had brilliant months of June and are up for the American League player of the month award.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — So with the month of June officially over, who had the better month for the Mariners — Ben Gamel or Mike Zunino? Both players will be under consideration for American League player of the month honors, which were voted on by local baseball writers and Major League Baseball broadcasters.

Let’s look at their resumes for the award.

The Mariners have nicknamed the past month “Junino” for Zunino’s unexpected and explosive production. In 24 games, he hit .304 (24 for 79) with a .371 on-base percentage, a .722 slugging percentage, three doubles, 10 homers and a whopping 31 RBIs. The 31 RBIs were the most of any player in the month. He’s the fifth player in Mariners history to have 10 homers and 30 RBIs in a month. The other four: Ken Griffey Jr. (three times), Edgar Martinez (twice), Alex Rodriguez and Jay Buhner.

He had a chance to tie the club record of 33 in a month held by Martinez and Mike Blowers, but his line drive with runners on second and third was snared by third baseman Yunel Escobar in Friday night’s 10-0 win. Zunino had hit a solo homer earlier in the game.

“There were plenty of at-bats throughout the month that could have also been cashed in,” he said of the RBI record that he was unaware of. “But with RBIs it goes to the guys in front of me. It’s nice to have guys in front of me put pressure on the pitcher and I was able to get pitches.”

Gamel led the American League with a .393 batting average (42-for-107) in June to go with a.426 on-base percentage, .523 slugging percentage, eight doubles, two homers, 11 RBI and 22 runs scored in 26 games. He’s the 13th player to have more than 40 hits in a month and second rookie to do so. Ichiro Suzuki had 47 in May and 51 in August of 2001.

Gamel’s philosophy of “huntin’ heaters and havin’ fun” seemed to work. But he isn’t certain of if he’s ever had 40 plus hits in a month in his career.

“I have no idea,” he said. “I couldn’t tell you about that stuff.”

It works for manager Scott Servais.

“He’s been outstanding,” Servais said. “He just doesn’t give away at-bats.”

Each player of course says the other had the more impressive month.

“Did that guy ever get out?” Zunino joked. “I don’t think Ben got out one time. It’s him. Easy.”

Said Gamel: “I’d go with the 31 RBIs. That’s basically a RBI a day for him.”

And their teammates?

“That’s a tough one,” Seager said. “We got two guys that should be winning this June player of the month thing. You pick your poison on that one.”

Nice non-answer, Kyle.

“You like me not answering that?” he said.

Robinson Cano went with Zunino and the 31 RBIs.

“I don’t want to say just anyone can get 42 hits, but it’s harder to get 31 RBIs cause for you to get 31 RBIs, you need someone else to get on base,” Cano said. “Even for a whole year, you look at a guy doing good and he might have 60 RBIs and (Zunino) has 31 in a month, that’s something that is incredible.”

Servais went with Zunino as well.

“The 31 RBIs are pretty special,” Servais said. “You are going to have to hit some home runs to do that and you need a lot of guys on base. Not that they don’t pitch you tough all the time, but when there are guys in scoring position, the intensity gets dialed up certainly from the guy on the mound to make pitches. I think with how they pitch you and they turn up the dial because there is more importance there of giving up a run. But a number of his RBIs have also been from the home run.”

There is a way for both to win awards. Zunino could win the overall player of the month award while Gamel could win the rookie of the month award.