In just a week, Motter has vaulted himself to cult hero status for Mariners' fans, but where he will play going forward?

Can you really bench a hair and hitting phenomenon?

Even in the purposefully shielded sphere that Mariners manager Scott Servais must keep himself locked into to maintain sanity, he’s more than aware of the status that Taylor Motter has achieved in brief time as a Mariner — cult hero.

Almost every season, a lesser-known player new to a team achieves that status amongst its respective fanbases. The attachment can come from a variety of aspects: personality quirks, play on the field, external factors or some combination of reasons that spike their popularity.

Last season it was Korean first baseman Dae-Ho Lee, whose was build was one-part beer league softball player, two parts Kool-Aid Man. Lee’s size, lack of speed, ebullient personality and propensity for big hits early in the season, endeared him to fans of all ages.

Motter’s status as new fan favorite started to build in spring training when he stole second base against the Cubs. On the headfirst slide into second base, his helmet came off and his shoulder-length blond locks covered his face. In an instinctual act, he flipped the hair back out of his face with a quick head move. In slow motion, it was right out of a movie.

His hair flip went viral on Twitter, extending beyond Mariners’ fans but to baseball fans all over the country. But being a utility infielder that wasn’t even a lock to make the team, Motter’s popularity remained in the infancy stages.

Fast forward to the home opener at Safeco Field last Monday, Jean Segura exits the game in the fourth inning with a hamstring injury. A day later, Segura is placed on the disabled list. Motter becomes the every day shortstop in Segura’s absence.

At the time, the Mariners had slogged their way through a 2-8 road trip to start the season. Morale amongst the fanbase was lower than Bertha’s tunneling work. The loss of Segura, the team’s most productive hitter at the time, was just another reason to think the worst, which is easy to do with a franchise that has been to the postseason since 2001.

The internal expectations for Motter were to handle the defensive responsibilities of the hardest infield position and provide what he could on offense.

He’s slightly overachieved.

In his first full game as the interim starter, he ripped three doubles and scored a run. Over his previous six starts going into Tuesday, he’s hitting .409 (9-for-22) with a 1.458 on-base plus slugging percentage, four doubles, three homers and six RBI.

“It’s been really good,” Servais said. “I’m excited and happy for Taylor. I think sometimes something will happen and you think, ‘woe is us, here we go, we lose our shortstop.’ But somebody else gets an opportunity and takes advantage of it and runs with it.”

The Mariners knew that Motter could handle shortstop from a defensive standpoint. He was a standout shortstop at Coastal Carolina and early in his pro career. They also knew he had some power potential and extra basehit potential.

But this?

“You know he didn’t play hardly at all in the first seven or eight games,” Servais said “And all of the sudden he gets to play consistently, gets a little timing and rhythm at the plate, gets some results and now the confidence and you have ‘The Legend of Taylor Motter.'”

In 93 big league plate appearances with the Rays last season, Motter hit .188 (15-for-80) with a .590 OPS, three doubles, two homers and nine RBI.

Why the success now?

“I think it’s helping that I’m getting my fastballs and I did hit a slider out the other night,” Motter said. “But I’m getting pitches up in the zone or pitches that I can handle and I’m not missing them.”

Servais sees the same thing in the at-bats.

“The ball jumps off his bat very well,” he said. “He’s a good fastball hitter. He’s looking for his pitch and he’s getting missing it and he ain’t missing it.”

Motter has not just filled in ably for Segura, he was a key to the Mariners four-game win streak.

“With Segura hurt, you want a guy like him to step it up and help us to win games and that’s what he’s doing,” said Robinson Cano, who made Motter incorporate a hair flip into a celebratory handshake.

But there’s more substance to Motter than just a haircut, or lack of one in his case.

“He’s brought a very nice spark to our team,” Servais said. “I know it’s the character of the hair and all the other stuff, and you can do all those things, but you still have to be a good player, otherwise it doesn’t do anything. He’s played great and really stepped up. We needed him with Segura being down.”

But Segura isn’t expected to be down much longer. The plan is for him to go out on a rehab assignment of two games and return sometime this weekend in the series against the A’s in Oakland. He is eligible to come off the DL on April 21.

“I don’t know the exact date yet,” Servais said. “I don’t think (the hamstring) is at 100 percent, but I think it’s very close. Just to get out and get a little timing and run the bases in a real game setting would be good for him. “

Segura will go back to shortstop, meaning Motter will go where?

“I think it kind of fits into our original plan,” Servais said. “He’s so versatile. He can play in the outfield, you can play him at different parts of the infield. You can start looking at getting guys at days off, do some different things.”

Most Mariners fans are expecting Servais to hand the first base job to Motter, replacing a slumping Danny Valencia, who came into Tuesday hitting .163 with a .467 OPS.

“I think Danny is probably a little frustrated,” Servais said. “He hasn’t gotten the results and quality at-bats that he was hoping to have coming out of the chute. He did face some pretty good pitching early on and not a lot of left-handed pitching which is kind of how Danny has made his mark in the league. He’s usually pretty good against the lefties and over time he’s worked his way in to producing against right-handed pitching. He’s off to a slow start. He would be the first to admit he’s probably a little disappointed. But it’s a long season. He has a track record of hitting, but we’ll keep running him out there and try to get him going.”

Servais is wise not to commit to anything that drastic immediately. He would only commit to finding ways to play Motter if he continues to produce.

“It’s a long season,” Servais said. “I think there is an ebb and flow to it. There are some guys that are going good and some guys that need a blow and get back into rhythm again. I would rather have more good players than not enough. We’ll deal with that. That’s a good problem to have. You could do a lot of different things with (Motter) to keep him in the lineup and keep him going.”

Motter will experience regression from his torrid pace. He isn’t without faults. An opposing scout believes that pitchers who can execute fastballs and breaking pitches away can get neutralize Motter’s violent and max-effort swing. Like many utility players, there is a thought that overexposing Motter to every day at-bats could work against him. But perhaps Motter has found something at age 27 with a new team and new role of super utility player. As long he continues to hit, Motter will find his name in the lineup at some position.

“He’s earned a right to be in the lineup up a more consistent basis,” Servais said. “We’ll do everything we can to keep him in there.”