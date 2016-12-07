Do you have Mariners questions? Mariners beat reporter Ryan Divish is here to answer all of your questions.

The MLB Winter Meetings are in full swing, and the stove is burning hot. While the Mariners have already addressed a few needs, most notably trading away Taijuan Walker and Ketel Marte for shortstop in Jean Segura, GM Jerry Dipoto is still wheeling and dealing in Maryland.

Do you have Mariners questions? M’s beat reporter Ryan Divish is here to answer all of your questions.

[Full updates from the Winter Meetings]