Robinson Cano was the hero for the American League, just as he's been so many times for the Mariners.

The Cano Show has arrived in Miami. And it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Tied at 1 in the top of the 10th — yes, even though it doesn’t count for anything again, the All-Star Game still goes to extra innings, apparently — Robinson Cano stepped in against the Cubs’ Wade Davis. Three pitches later, the American League led.

Cano reached down and golfed a 1-1 offspeed pitch over the right-field wall, giving the Indians’ Andrew Miller a 2-1 lead to close out in the bottom half.

Robinson Cano talks about his home run off Wade Davis with @Ken_Rosenthal. #ASG https://t.co/FmhnMvttNc — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 12, 2017

"This is for my family and the beautiful fans in Seattle & Miami."- @Mariners' @RobinsonCano on winning MVP. #ASG https://t.co/BDJDsYwwHw — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 12, 2017

It was the first go-ahead, extra-innings home run in an All-Star Game since Tony Perez 50 years ago; the first second baseman to hit one since Lou Whitaker in 1986; and Cano’s third of his career against Davis in 24 at-bats. The last Mariner to homer in an All-Star game was Ichiro’s inside-the-parker that earned him MVP in 2007, an honor also bestowed on Cano after his extra-inning heroics.