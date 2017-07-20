Those poor, poor Albuquerque Isotopes pitchers.

The Mariners’ farm system isn’t exactly the gleaming beacon of blue-chippers the Braves and White Sox have. And it took another hit Thursday, with the Mariners dealing a quadruplet of prospects, led by 19-year-old outfielder Brayan Hernandez, to the Marlins for right-handed reliever David Phelps.

One bright spot in the system over recent years, though, has been the development of another outfielder: Tyler O’Neill. Baseball America and MLB.com ranked O’Neill as the Mariners’ No. 2 prospect, behind only Kyle Lewis. Others aren’t so high on O’Neill’s ceiling, citing a high strikeout rate and low average.

But the 22-year-old has had himself quite the week, nonetheless. With the trade deadline approaching, the Mariners are well-stocked in the outfield and appear to be buyers, too.

Let’s review:

Hitting .237/.323/.437 with 14 home runs on July 17 — the Rainiers’ series opener in Albuquerque — O’Neill went 3-for-5 and totaled seven bases, capped by this two-run shot:

The next day, he crushed another two-run dinger:

On Wednesday came another multi-hit game and three-run blast:

Finally, O’Neill added his fourth and fifth homers Thursday:

WATCH: @toneill21 with an opposite-field three-run in the top of the 2nd. His 12th home run in his last 24 games! pic.twitter.com/FOU1p9H8nK — Tacoma Rainiers (@RainiersLand) July 20, 2017

WATCH: @toneill21 blasts his second HR of the afternoon, fifth of the series, and 13th in his last 24 games! He is absolutely on pic.twitter.com/dHHXq4GgWU — Tacoma Rainiers (@RainiersLand) July 20, 2017

By the end of it, O’Neill compiled a 9-for-21 series with five home runs, 11 RBIs and 26 total bases. His season slash line increased to .244/.327/.479 — a 42-point jump in slugging.

Of course, this all happened in Albuquerque, N.M., elevation: 5,312 feet. But go back to O’Neill’s last 24 games, and he’s put a baker’s dozen over the wall.

Tyler O'Neill in his last 27 games:

.324/.430/.745/1.175, 33H, 4 2B, 13HR, 25R, 30RBI, 18BB, 32K, 1HBP, 4SB. #Rainiers — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) July 20, 2017

For your viewing pleasure, BONUS Tyler O’Neill. Check out this grab!