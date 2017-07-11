The All-Star Game doesn't count, and it's awesome.

Nelson Cruz is just really passionate about his Insta game, apparently. More so than the All-Star Game? Maybe.

The Mariners’ DH stopped play when he stepped to the plate for his first All-Star at-bat in the sixth inning of the game in Miami on Tuesday to…take a picture with home-plate umpire Joe West?

But first let me take a selfie pic.twitter.com/Tcnak2tLsC — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) July 12, 2017

Cruz’s favorite ump? Commemorating what could be the 37-year-old, five-time All-Star’s final Midsummer Classic? Joe West’s reaction might sum it up best.

Who knows? Cruz also shook the hand of first-base umpire Angel Hernandez as he left the field after a deep flyout to centerfield.

“They say no phones in the dugout, but they don’t say nothing about the field,” Cruz told a rightfully inquisitive Ken Rosenthal after the inning. Then he showed off the photo, pic credit to gold-plated National League catcher Yadier Molina.

After homering to tie the game at 1 the following half inning, Molina told Tom Verducci it was a “weird moment.”

¯\_(ツ)_/¯