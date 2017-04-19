With the sounds of the standing ovation still ringing, the future Hall-of-Famer dug in and launched a home run over the right field wall -- the very wall he's climbed so many times.

In what was possibly his final at-bat in Seattle, Ichiro did something miraculous.

With the sounds of the standing ovation still ringing, the future Hall of Famer dug in and launched a home run over the right-field wall — the very wall he’s climbed so many times.

The Seattle faithful was more than willing to cheer the 43-year-old legend as he rounded the bases, especially because it did little to threaten the M’s 10-4 lead. In any case, it might have been a fitting end to a masterful career in Seattle.

Take a look at the video below. And if you’re feeling nostalgic, you can peruse Ichiro’s top moments as a Mariner here.