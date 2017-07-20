Dipoto met with the media before Thursday's game vs. the Yankees

Share story

Ryan Divish
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto met with the media before Thursday’s game against the Yankees. He discussed the day’s activity,which included trading for reliever David Phelps and the prospects given up. Dipoto also discussed the starting pitching market as the trade deadline looms and also the Mariners’ recent play on the homestand.

 

Ryan Divish: 206-464-2373 or rdivish@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @RyanDivish. Ryan Divish covers the Mariners and offers his perspective all season. He gives his inside look at Major League Baseball and power rankings every Sunday.