Dipoto met with the media before Thursday's game vs. the Yankees
Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto met with the media before Thursday’s game against the Yankees. He discussed the day’s activity,which included trading for reliever David Phelps and the prospects given up. Dipoto also discussed the starting pitching market as the trade deadline looms and also the Mariners’ recent play on the homestand.
