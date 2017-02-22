Multiple angles of video from Felix Hernandez's first live batting practice session.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Felix Hernandez threw a live batting practice session on Wednesday in preparation for his first Cactus League start, which will come on Tuesday. Carlos Ruiz caught the session. Hernandez will throw once more before taking the mound against the White Sox.

Hernandez threw 25 pitches to teammates Robinson Cano, Kyle Seager, Nelson Cruz and Danny Valencia. None of them took a swing in his 25-pitch session.

The Mariners scheduled starters for the first four games:

Feb. 25 vs. the Padres — LHP Ariel Miranda

— LHP Ariel Miranda Feb. 26 vs. Padres — RHP Chris Heston

— RHP Chris Heston Feb. 27 vs. Royals — RHP Yovani Gallardo

— RHP Yovani Gallardo Feb. 28 at White Sox — RHP Felix Hernandez

“Mel (Stottlemyre) has worked that out,” manager Scott Servais said. “Felix and Gallardo in there early, just trying to give them a couple turns before they head off to the WBC. We have a little longer spring, so we’re pacing the guys some. But we’ll get some of the younger guys in there early too and see what that looks like.”

Both Hernandez and Gallardo are expected to throw two innings each.

*** Above is video from a mounted Go-Pro camera on the batting cage from photographer Ken Lambert. It offers a very interesting perspective of Hernandez’s pitches traveling to the plate.

*** Below is the side angle shot by Jordan Stone, the son of columnist Larry Stone and aspiring journalist.