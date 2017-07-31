MarinersSports Watch: Felix Hernandez talks about hugging Adrian Beltre, Scott Servais discusses the Mariners comeback win Originally published July 31, 2017 at 9:46 pm Updated July 31, 2017 at 9:47 pm Hernandez told Beltre he was going to do it, and Beltre didn't believe him. Servais credited the bullpen with the win. Share story By Ryan Divish Seattle Times staff reporter Felix Hernandez postgame Manager Scott Servais postgame Ryan Divish: 206-464-2373 or rdivish@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @RyanDivish. Ryan Divish covers the Mariners and offers his perspective all season. He gives his inside look at Major League Baseball and power rankings every Sunday. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryMariners rally to climb above .500 for just second time this season
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.