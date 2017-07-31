Hernandez told Beltre he was going to do it, and Beltre didn't believe him. Servais credited the bullpen with the win.

Share story

Ryan Divish
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Felix Hernandez postgame 

 

Manager Scott Servais postgame 

Ryan Divish: 206-464-2373 or rdivish@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @RyanDivish. Ryan Divish covers the Mariners and offers his perspective all season. He gives his inside look at Major League Baseball and power rankings every Sunday.