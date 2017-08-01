Hernandez stopped the game to walk up to his buddy Beltre, who notched his 3,000th hit in a game on Sunday, and give him a big ol' hug.

Felix Hernandez and Adrian Beltre have been good friends since they were teammates nine seasons ago.

Since Beltre has moved on, we’ve gotten to witness some hilarious exchanges between the two possible future Hall of Famers. And while Felix and Beltre usually are seen razzing each other during games, they showed a sincere sign of respect during Monday’s game — a 6-4 Mariners’ win.

Hernandez stopped the game to walk up to his buddy Beltre, who notched his 3,000th hit in a game on Sunday, and give him a big ol’ hug. Hernandez talked about the exchange after the game, saying his walk to homeplate was premeditated.

“The first thing that came to my mind was go to homeplate and congratulate him,” Hernandez said. “What he did (Sunday) was unbelievable.”

And, just for fun, here’s a look back at some other fantastic Beltre-Felix moments.