MINNEAPOLIS — Ben Gamel knew two things as he sped toward the left field corner of Target Field. First, he knew he had a pretty good chance at catching Joe Mauer’s slicing line drive headed for foul territory. Second, he knew that chance would involve a large padded wall in his path.

Catch vs. Crash?

Why not both?

Gamel’s brilliant leaping, two-handed grab as he slammed into the wall in foul territory was the highlight play in the Mariners’ 6-4 win over the Twins on Wednesday night. The out came in the eighth inning of a two-run game against one of the Twins’ most dangerous hitters.

“What can you say about Ben Gamel?” manager Scott Servais said. “Awesome game at the plate. The catch in left field. It’s great to see young players enjoying themselves and having fun. It’s been fun to watch.”

Indeed, Gamel had three hits on the night and scored two runs, raising his batting average to .341 on the season and his on-base percentage to .405. But it was the catch that will be on highlight reels for the rest of the season.

“I was must trying to make a play first and prepare for the worst later,” he said.

Replays show Gamel leaping near the wall, catching the ball with two hands and then slamming into the wall, his head snapping back, his navy cap floating into the stands and a whole bunch of hair unfurling.

“I had a pretty good idea of where the wall was,” he said. “I felt like I had to jump and that it was really the only play I had on the ball.”

After slamming into the wall, he crashed into the ground and laid on the warning track for a few seconds before getting up and showing the ump that he had the ball.

Gamel hadn’t watched any replays postgame.

“I saw a little on the video board,” he said. “I know the wall got me pretty good. I know my hat went flying into the crowd. I had it pretty good in the pocket of my glove.”

Making the catch with two hands helped secure it. It’s not something common in Major League Baseball.

“I tend to try and catch everything with two hands, I don’t know why,” he said. “I guess it’s a tee-ball curse or something.”

Did it hurt?

“It didn’t feel very good,” he said laughing. “Of all that spinning around, somehow my left butt cheek hurts. I don’t know why.”

From his spot in the dugout, Servais couldn’t see the catch immediately. He later saw it on the video screen replay.

“I didn’t know if he caught it or what,” Servais said. “I could tell the reaction of (Kyle) Seager and some of the guys running out there. I did see him laying on the ground with all the hair down and then he gave it the flip back so I knew we were in good shape.”

From across the outfield, Mitch Haniger stood stunned at what he saw live and then on the video board replay.

“That’s as tough as it gets, especially down the line,” Haniger said. “It’s really hard to judge how much room you have before you hit the wall and sometimes you hit the wall before you can get to the ball. That was unbelievable. I knew that one hurt. You worry about impacting the wall but you still have the ground to deal with too.”