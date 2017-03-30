Lowe comes back to Seattle on a minor league deal after being released by the Tigers.

PEORIA, Ariz. — For the third time in his career, Mark Lowe is going to be part of the Mariners organization.

A Major League Baseball source confirmed that the veteran right-handed reliever has signed a minor league contract with the Mariners pending a physical in the coming days. He will start the season with Class AAA Tacoma and won’t be added to the 40-man roster.

In nine outings in the Grapefruit League, Lowe posted a 5.19 ERA, giving up 11 hits and and five earned runs.

Lowe, who turns 34 on June 7, was placed on release waivers on March 26 by the Tigers. With $5.5 million owed to Lowe in 2017, no team was going to claim him off waivers and pay his salary. He became a free agent and contacted the Mariners, who had to make a minimal financial commitment to bring in Lowe.

With the Tigers on the hook for paying that $5.5 million in 2017 and not much league interest in putting Lowe on a big league roster, he opted to come back to the Northwest. The Mariners were an obvious choice. He lives in Vancouver, WA, in the offseason. And it is the organization that drafted and developed him and helped him to have a career renaissance in 2015. Lowe was a fourth-round selection in 2004 out of the University of Texas-Arlington. Armed with an upper 90s fastball, he rocketed through the system and made his big league debut in 2006, putting up outstanding results, posting a 1.93 ERA in 15 appearance.

Elbow issues the following year that led to surgery sidetracked his career and sapped his velocity. He was eventually traded to the Rangers in 2010 as part of the deal that sent Cliff Lee to Texas. He spent two more seasons with the Rangers and then bounced around the league on minor league deals and dealing with back injuries.

He signed with the Mariners on a minor league deal prior to the 2015 season. He pitched well in the spring and started with Class AAA Tacoma, making seven appearances before being called up on May 4. He was brilliant for the Mariners in his call-up. In 34 appearances, he posted a 1.50 ERA in 36 innings pitched with 47 strikeouts and just 11 walks. With the Mariners out of playoff contention, they traded Lowe to the Blue Jays midseason.

Lowe signed a 2-year, $11 million contract with the Tigers prior to the 2016 season. He struggled with Detroit, posting a 1-3 record with a 7.11 ERA in 54 appearances. In 46 1/3 innings pitched, he struck out 49 batter with 21 walks and 12 homers. He was better in the second half of the season, posting a 3.05 ERA in his final 21 outings.

The biggest concern is lost velocity of Lowe. His fastball velocity has dropped from an average of 95.3 mph in 2015 to 92.5 mph in 2016.

If Lowe can re-find his velocity and work through his mechanical issues, he gives the Mariners added depth in the system. And another insurance arm with Shae Simmons (flexor bundle strain), Steve Cishek (hip surgery) and Tony Zych (shoulder surgery) all recovering from injuries.