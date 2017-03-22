Ian Kinsler homers and the Team USA pitchers allow only three hits in an 8-0 victory at Dodger Stadium.

LOS ANGELES — Marcus Stroman tossed six hitless innings, Ian Kinsler slugged a two-run homer and the United States routed Puerto Rico 8-0 on Wednesday night to win its first World Baseball Classic in four tries.

Stroman dominated the tournament’s highest-scoring team. Puerto Rico lost for the first time in eight games after outscoring the opposition 55-26. The U.S. territory finished runner-up for the second time, having lost to the Dominican Republic in the 2013 final.

Stroman, who was named the tournament’s MVP, avenged his shakiness in the Americans’ 6-5 loss to Puerto Rico during pool play. The right-hander from the Toronto Blue Jays retired the side on three grounders to open the game. In all, he gave up one hit, struck out three and walked one on 73 pitches.

He allowed just three balls past the infield until Angel Pagan’s double in the left-field corner leading off the seventh, when Stroman departed to a standing ovation, having staked the Americans to a 7-0 lead.

The fourth edition of the WBC was the best-attended, the most-viewed worldwide and likely the most entertaining.

And for the tournament’s health, it didn’t hurt that the home team won it all for the first time.

“We’ve had crowds that not only were record-number crowds, but had passion that it’s hard to think where you saw something that good the last time,” Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said.

“Just really amazing. And best of all, the games on the field have been absolutely unbelievable, compelling.”

Manfred and players’ union head Tony Clark appear to be in complete agreement on the success of the 2017 WBC, which attracted more than 1 million fans for the first time and expanded its television reach as a unique worldwide platform for the game.

Even before the enthusiastic worldwide reception and the U.S. team’s winning run, the WBC was expected to top $100 million in revenue this year for the first time, according to organizers. Although no deal is firmly in place, Manfred and Clark are confident there will be a fifth WBC, most likely in 2021 after baseball makes its Olympic return in Tokyo in 2020.

Jim Leyland, who might have managed the last game of his decorated career, believes they’ve begun the domestic transformation of the WBC from a novelty to a must-see event.

“I think we’ve at least been a small part of maybe putting this WBC on the map for the United States,” Leyland said.