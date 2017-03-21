Brandon Crawford scored the tiebreaking run when Nobuhiro Matsuda bobbled Adam Jones’ grounder to third in the eighth inning, and the United States reached the WBC title game for the first time. The U.S. team will play Puerto Rico in the final.

LOS ANGELES – Brandon Crawford scored the tiebreaking run when Nobuhiro Matsuda bobbled Adam Jones’ grounder to third in the eighth inning, and the United States reached the championship game of the World Baseball Classic for the first time by beating Japan 2-1 on Tuesday night at rainy Dodger Stadium.

Andrew McCutchen drove in an early run for the United States, which will play Puerto Rico for the title at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

Puerto Rico beat the Netherlands 4-3 in 11 innings Monday in the first semifinal.

The World Baseball Classic final has been played in the United States in each of its four editions, but the home team had never made it.

The United States previously reached the semifinals in 2009. But this All-Star-laden roster has won two straight elimination games to earn the chance for its first crown.

“It means a heck of a lot,” Pittsburgh Pirates slugger McCutchen said. “We’ve got a great group of guys on this team who have dedicated this time to be able to try and win some ballgames. Sacrifices had to be made, and there are no egos when that door opens. That’s what’s good about this team. Everybody is a superstar on this team.”

Ryosuke Kikuchi hit a tying homer off reliever Nate Jones in the sixth inning for Japan, but the two-time WBC champions were twice let down by their normally sturdy defense on a night where intermittent rain kept many fans in ponchos.

McCutchen opened the scoring with an RBI single in the fourth inning moments after Kikuchi’s two-base error at second. In the eighth, Crawford likely would have been out at the plate on former Mariner Jones’ grounder, but Matsuda had trouble fielding it and thus had to throw to first base.

“Well, two plays,” Japan manager Hiroki Kokubo said through a translator. “Honestly, there were some mistakes, and then a run was scored. … The team that makes mistakes will lose. That’s what it means. I cannot blame them, though, for doing that.”

Japan, which hadn’t lost in this year’s WBC, won the first two titles before losing in the semifinals in 2013.

Tanner Roark pitched four scoreless innings of two-hit ball before U.S. manager Jim Leyland went to his bullpen early and liberally. His sixth reliever, Luke Gregerson, pitched a perfect ninth inning after Pat Neshek escaped a two-on jam in the eighth.

Although the crowd of 33,462 strongly favored the team with five California natives in the starting lineup, thousands of Japanese fans showed up early and chanted throughout the game, accompanied by a brass band in the left-field bleachers.

Leyland kept a lineup with eight All-Stars, making only one change from the team that beat the Dominican Republic 6-3 on Saturday to avoid elimination. Buster Posey was behind the plate, continuing his alternation with Jonathan Lucroy, apparently in accordance with their major-league teams’ wishes.

Gregorius to miss 1st month of season

New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius is expected to miss the first month of the regular season after straining his right shoulder while away because of the World Baseball Classic.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Gregorius is likely to be sidelined for six weeks. Opening day for the Yankees is April 2 at Tampa Bay.

Gregorius was hurt when he turned a double play for the Netherlands on Saturday in an exhibition game against Arizona in preparation for the WBC semifinals against Puerto Rico two days later.

“It’s someone we’re going to miss,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “Guys are going to have to step up.”

The 27-year-old Gregorius hit .276 with 20 home runs and 70 RBI last season.

Notes

• Barry Bonds is returning to the San Francisco Giants as a special adviser. The home-run champion was scheduled to help coach at spring training beginning Wednesday in Scottsdale, Ariz. He will advise minor-leaguers, too.

Bonds, 52, spent last season as Miami’s hitting coach before being fired. He will work with Giants CEO Larry Baer.

“I am excited to be back home with the Giants and join the team in an official capacity,” Bonds said. “San Francisco has always been my home and the Giants will always be my family.

• Nick Hundley, a former standout for Lake Washington High School in Kirkland, hit two homers and drove in four runs to help the Giants beat San Diego 5-3.

• Chris Sale struck out 10 Yankees in six innings of a 4-2 exhibition victory for the Red Sox, giving Boston’s new ace 20 strikeouts with just one walk in 16 innings this spring. Sale allowed four hits, including Matt Holliday’s fourth homer, a two-run shot.

• Mike Fiers struck out five over four scoreless innings for Houston, which beat Miami 2-1.