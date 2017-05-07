Tyler Smith drove in three runs, including a go-ahead two-run homer in the sixth inning, as the Tacoma Rainiers defeated the New Orleans Baby Cakes 7-5.

TACOMA – Tyler Smith drove in three runs, including a go-ahead two-run homer in the sixth inning, as the Tacoma Rainiers defeated the New Orleans Baby Cakes 7-5 Sunday afternoon in Pacific Coast League action at Cheney Stadium.

Smith had three hits for the Rainiers (18-11). Leonys Martin hit a two-run homer and Zach Shank had two doubles.

Tacoma pitcher Rob Whalen made his second start of the season, allowing four earned runs on five hits while striking out four and walking four.

Smith’s homer gave Tacoma a 6-5 lead. Tyler O’Neil added to the lead in the seventh with a sacrifice fly and the Rainiers bullpen tallied three shutout innings to secure the victory. Right-hander Mark Lowe (2-2) got the win.