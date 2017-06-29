The Rainiers over Travis Taijeron’s grand slam in the eighth for a 7-5 victory.
Tyler O’Neill hit a two-run, game-ending home run to lift the Tacoma Rainiers to a 7-5 victory over the Las Vegas 51s on Thursday night.
Travis Taijeron hit a grand slam in the eighth inning to give the 51s a 5-4 lead.
But the Rainiers answered in the bottom half of the inning when Boog Powell tripled and scored on D.J. Peterson’s sacrifice fly. The Rainiers loaded the bases but could not score the go-ahead run.
Daniel Vogelbach doubled in the ninth and O’Neill hit his 10th homer of the season.
At Hillsboro 5, Everett 4
Tim Susnara singled with the bases loaded for a game-ending victory by the Hops against the AquaSox, who committed five errors.
