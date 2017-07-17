Tyler O’Neill had three hits, including a three-run homer, but it wasn’t enough for the Tacoma Rainiers, who fell 6-5 to the Albuquerque Isotopes in a Pacific Coast League game Monday night.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tyler O’Neill had three hits, including a three-run homer, but it wasn’t enough for the Tacoma Rainiers, who fell 6-5 to the Albuquerque Isotopes in a Pacific Coast League game Monday night.

Leonys Martin also had three hits for the Rainiers, who fell to 46-48.

Albuquerque scored four times in the bottom of the fourth inning off Tacoma starter Christian Bergman to take a 6-1 lead.

Bergman fell to 7-1 after allowing six earned runs in five innings.

Eugene 5, Everett 4

The host Emeralds hit the winning single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the AquaSox in a Northwest League game.