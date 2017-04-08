Tacoma lost 6-5 at Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Tacoma Rainiers (0-1) dropped their first game of the season, losing 6-5 to the Sacramento River Cats (1-0) on Saturday night.

Second baseman Mike Freeman and center fielder Ben Gamel both logged a pair of hits, while right fielder Tyler O’Neill swatted a three-run home run to lead the Rainiers.

Rainiers starting pitcher Chris Heston went five innings and allowed three earned runs on five hits. The right-hander struck out nine and issued two walks.